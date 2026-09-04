Car-jacking, nitrous oxide use and public drinking soar in Tallaght
A SPIKE in antisocial behaviour reports in Tallaght, including nitrous oxide use, public drinking, and car-jacking was noted as one local representative admitted that they
“don’t feel like we are resourced to deal with this as a community at all.”
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Coffee morning from the Tea Party Girls in aid of the hospiceTallaght
THE TEA PARTY GIRLS will host their annual coffee morning in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross in Alderwood at 11.30am...
Tradfest sets out its stall with a star-studded line-up of musicNews
ORGANISERS of next year’s Tradfest have listed several venues across Tallaght and Clondalkin to host a star-studded line-up of intimate traditional Irish...
Down Syndrome Ireland launches its 2026 Purple Run for month of OctoberTallaght
BALLYMOUNT-based Down Syndrome Ireland has launched their 2026 Purple Run alongside Andrew McCarthy and his Irish international brother Joe.Down Syndrome Ireland has...
‘Everybody should have the right to live in a house in a community’Tallaght
FOUR NEW accessible homes have been delivered at Hillfort in Kill, Co. Kildare, thanks to a Templeogue-based Cheeverstown partnership.The bungalows were delivered...
Tallaght based FoodCloud seeks volunteer drivers to combat food povertyBusiness
TALLAGHT non-profit FoodCloud is running a major recruitment drive for volunteer drivers to tackle food inequality in the country.The organisation based in...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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