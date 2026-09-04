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Car-jacking, nitrous oxide use and public drinking soar in Tallaght
A fire burns in Kilnamanagh

Car-jacking, nitrous oxide use and public drinking soar in Tallaght

James Roulston MooneySeptember 4, 2026 1:43 pm

A SPIKE in antisocial behaviour reports in Tallaght, including nitrous oxide use, public drinking, and car-jacking was noted as one local representative admitted that they

“don’t feel like we are resourced to deal with this as a community at all.”

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