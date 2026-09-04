Tradfest sets out its stall with a star-studded line-up of music

ORGANISERS of next year’s Tradfest have listed several venues across Tallaght and Clondalkin to host a star-studded line-up of intimate traditional Irish music gigs in January.

Some of these venues include Glenasmole Community Centre, Brú Chrónáin Round Tower Visitor Centre, the Civic Theatre Tallaght and Áras Chrónáin.

Áras Chrónáin Ionad Cultúir is lined up to host multiple events, including musical duo Pádraig McGovern & Sabina McCague, The Henry Girls who hail from Donegal and Andy Irvine, who once played alongside veteran Irish musicians Chirsty Moore and Donal Lunny in the group Planxty.

Also on the billing for Áras Chrónáin are foursome Landless, who blend Irish, Scottish, English and American traditions in close four-part harmony.

The Breath, a duo made up of musicians Stuart McCallum, ex-member of The Cinematic Orchestra, and Ríoghnach Connolly, multi-award-winning folk singer, can also be found in the Clondalkin venue.

Well-known Irish singer Frances Black is due to perform at the Civic Theatre in Tallaght on January 24, the first and only act announced for this venue.

Glenasmole Family Fun Céilí will take place in the Glenasmole Community Centre as part of Tradfest, which is promised to give the younger generation what might be their first taste of traditional Irish dancing and music.

St Maelruain’s church in Tallaght will be transformed into a stunning music venue for one night only, when Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Niamh Keady-Tabbal will together perform a mix of Conamara sean-nós singing and Arabic music.

As detailed on the Tradfest website, the eclectic mix of historic venues provides an authentic and rugged setting to each of these concerts.

“Including an early medieval monastery, a 16th-century fortified house, as well as a community centre nestled high in the Dublin Mountains, in South Dublin venues you’ll find musical performances, conversation events and workshops in both the dense suburbs of the capital, and in stretches of unpopulated mountains.”

Tradfest 2027 will run from January 20-24 in venues all across Dublin, including all around Fingal, the City Centre and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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