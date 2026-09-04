Marta’s porcelain work earns Irish Made Awards nod

“THE pieces that I make are objects for everyday use”, explains Ballyfermot potter Marta Ozog, who is celebrating after her ‘Written in Porcelain’ collection was selected as a finalist in the ‘Gift’ category at the 2026 Irish Made Awards.

She runs Marta Ozog Ceramics from her pottery studio in Ballyfermot, creating wheel-thrown porcelain tableware and homeware by hand.

The Irish Made Awards, which focuses on the people and stories behind Irish-made products, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with ‘Storytelling’ as its central theme this year.

Much has happened in the months since The Echo last featured Marta, with her showing her work in the ‘Gifted’ exhibition in the RDS in November last year, which she will be doing again this December.

She has since brought her work to the DCCI Craft Village at the Bord Bia Bloom in Phoenix Park and exhibited at the Lavit Gallery in Cork, while simultaneously still developing her collection.

Marta goes on to remark she is “overwhelmed in the best possible way”, as she has also been shortlisted for the DCCI Future Makers Awards.

The ‘Written in Porcelain’ collection was inspired by Braille, handwriting and the tradition of blue and white porcelain.

It stems from Marta’s struggle to speak and communicate in a new country, as she is originally from Poland and has been living in Ireland for almost 20 years.

The idea stemmed from her wanting to develop her own visual language and explore styles of communication not involving words.

She previously trained as a potter in Thomastown, Kilkenny, for two years, and as of writing, she has been training as a production potter for over six years.

Beyond the shortlist, Marta is planning her first Open Studio for the end of September, giving visitors the opportunity to explore her studio in Ballyfermot and browse her collection.

Details of these open studio dates will be announced through Marta’s website as well as on her Instagram page.

She is excited, remarking it will be “really nice to have people over and to show them around, show them how the space and how pieces are made.”

Marta is also planning to do pottery demonstrations, so if anybody is interested in popping in, “you are more than welcome.”

Public voting for the Irish Made Awards 2026 closes on September 8, with the winners due to be revealed at the Irish Made Awards ceremony on 30 September.

Votes can be cast through the Irish Country Magazine website.

The Future Makers winners will also be announced September 9.