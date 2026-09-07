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Two arrested after drugs and cash worth €9,000 seized in Tallaght
Drugs and cash seized in Jobstown (Image: An Garda Síochána )

Two arrested after drugs and cash worth €9,000 seized in Tallaght

James Roulston MooneySeptember 7, 2026 1:42 pm

Two men were arrested after searches in Killinarden and Jobstown yielded hauls of over €9,000 worth of illegal substances collectively and €2,000 in cash.

Gardaí attached to the DMR South Divisional Drug Units based in Tallaght Garda Station recently conducted searches at homes in the local area, with several drugs and cash seized and two men arrested.

Drugs and cash seized in Killinarden (Image: An Garda Síochána )

One search in Killinarden on Friday lead to the arrest of a man and approximately €7,500 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis seized.

A search in Jobstown led to the arrest of a man who was subsequently charged, as well as a seizure of over €2,000 in cash alongside heroin to the value of €1,722 and cannabis.

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