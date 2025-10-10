Actavo recognised with Best Managed Companies Award

NANGOR Road company Actavo Group were among eight businesses recognised with the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at Deloitte’s 17th annual awards programme.

Actavo, an international strategic operations partner, who offer a multitude of services across different sectors have been in business for over 50 years.

Headquartered at Westland House, Willow Road, Dublin 12, the company have operations throughout Ireland, the UK and 15 countries in the Caribbean.

The Deloitte programme, supported by AIB, highlights the strength and resilience of privately owned Irish businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, construction and logistics.

Companies undergo a rigorous evaluation process that assesses their entire management teams, business strategies and performance

Areas reviewed include governance standards, financial performance, strategic planning, talent management, company culture and year-on-year innovation.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: “Congratulations to all winning companies on their achievement.

“Irish indigenous businesses continue to impress, demonstrating unwavering resilience and commitment to excellence in an everchanging economic landscape.

“The Ireland’s Best Managed Companies programme recognises the significant contribution that these businesses make to our economy, our communities and our nation as a whole.

“As a vital part of our business ecosystem, it is essential that they are supported to grow and scale into the future, and the Best Managed programme hopes to support them as they do.”