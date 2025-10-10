Appeal is lodged over plans for 145 apartments

An Artist impression of the Carlisle LRD Kimmage for 145 apartments

AN APPEAL has been lodged against planning permission for a major residential development on Kimmage Road.

Permission was granted for 145 apartments at the Carlisle site in Kimmage by Dublin City Council on September 3 this year.

Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, sought permission for five apartment blocks, ranging in heights of up to five storeys, beside of the BD Gym

(formerly known as Ben Dunne Gym), plus a creche and a community arts and culture space.

A previous plan for 208 apartments at the site was approved by An Bord Pleanála in 2022 but quashed by the High Court in May 2025.

A group called Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance (KDRA) have lodged an appeal against the council’s decision to grant permission, calling it “significantly flawed”.

Marston Planning Consultancy, who submitted the appeal on behalf of the residents’ group, stated that the “assessment of the application by the City Council is significantly flawed in dismissing a number of reasonable grounds for refusal that were cited in our client’s original observations”.

The appeal reiterates objections lodged by the KDRA and other parties during the application process, citing concerns about flooding potential of the proposed development, poor integration with and communal spaces that overlook gardens and windows of surrounding houses, traffic hazards and overparking, as well as noise issues from the proposed arts and cultural centre.

“There are strong and unambiguous grounds for refusing permission for this LRD application.

“The proposed development would seriously injure the amenities of the area and of property in the vicinity.

“[It] would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the appeal concluded, respectfully requesting that An Coimisiún Pleanála “on these considered and objective planning arguments” refuse permission in this instance.