Action needed on canisters ‘before we have a death’
The skip bag full of canisters after the clean-up on Saturday between the Dodder Action and Friends of the Camac. The skip bag was removed by the local authority

Ellen GoughJanuary 21, 2026 10:22 am

There have been renewed calls for nitrous oxide to be outlawed in Ireland “before we have a death”.

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has called on the government bring in legislation on the gas after a “huge” number of canisters were recovered in cleanup operations around south Dublin rivers.

