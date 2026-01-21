Action needed on canisters ‘before we have a death’
There have been renewed calls for nitrous oxide to be outlawed in Ireland “before we have a death”.
Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has called on the government bring in legislation on the gas after a “huge” number of canisters were recovered in cleanup operations around south Dublin rivers.
AUTHOREllen Gough
