Action needed on canisters ‘before we have a death’

The skip bag full of canisters after the clean-up on Saturday between the Dodder Action and Friends of the Camac. The skip bag was removed by the local authority

There have been renewed calls for nitrous oxide to be outlawed in Ireland “before we have a death”.

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has called on the government bring in legislation on the gas after a “huge” number of canisters were recovered in cleanup operations around south Dublin rivers.