Brian Kennedy to play in St Maelruain’s Church

“I think that music in all its forms is the most powerful emotional language that I have, and I can’t wait to play this year.”

Brian Kennedy, one of Ireland’s most beloved musicians, is taking time out of his busy schedule to perform tonight (January 22) in St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght at 8pm.

Originally from Belfast, he has carved out a vast musical career over the period of 30 years, with tours across the world leading to an ever-expanding international fan following.

Brian was the first international artist to record the now famous uplifting anthem ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Secret Garden, and the multi-platinum recording artist remains one of the country’s most popular stars.

His exceptional talents are still inspiring audiences in Ireland and beyond.

As well as the TradFest, Brian recently performed on RTE’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’, being paired up with James Cutler.

In this series, they danced the Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’, the Cha Cha Cha to Benson Boone’s ‘Mr Electric Blue’, and the Paso Doble to Michael Ball’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, racking up 23, 13, and 15 points, respectively.

When asked about what he loves most about performing for TradFest each year, Brian responds, “What I love most is that the meaning of traditional music has expanded as our culture expands.”

He was inspired to perform in Maelruain’s this year because churches “seem to be very kind to voices of every kind but particularly singing, whether it’s solo or a choir.”

Brian continues by remarking that the echo of the church makes him think of “all the voices and stories that have floated in the air over the years.”

Reflecting on particular highlights or favourite memories from his times performing at TradFest, he remembers the year that “we honoured the passing of our friend Oliver Hughes.”

In regard to the challenges of preparing for both TradFest and ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Brian believes that “you just put your best foot forward,” and he also acknowledges the help of his assistant Jane Blackley, who ensures the “diary doesn’t clash.”

After these two projects are done, he will be playing Oscar Wilde in the new production of ‘Moonlight – The Phillip Lynott Enigma’ in the Hammersmith Apollo in London on March 29, and he is also hoping to release his 19th album this year.

For helping him get through a busy few weeks, he would like to thank James; Carol Anne and her hair and makeup team; Shauna and the wardrobe department; his assistant Jane; pints of Zest Active; and everybody who has voted for him.