Tradfest celebrates musical heritage in South county

Eoin Salmon (Clada), Tara Brady ( Cailíní Lua), Jack O Reilly (Clada) at the launch of Tradfest in Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Gareth Chaney

“It is a pleasure to welcome TradFest to South Dublin County” comments Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Trevor Gilligan.

TradFest announced its full program for South Dublin on January 14 as part of TradFest 2026, Ireland’s premier traditional and folk music festival running January 21–25.

Now in its second year of an expanded partnership with South Dublin County Council, the festival celebrates the rich musical heritage of Irish traditional music.

They will be doing this with an exceptional lineup of artists performing across multiple venues, including Áras Chrónáin, Rathfarnham Castle, St. Maelruain’s Church, The Court of Petty Sessions in Rathcoole, Aon Scéal Café, The Loft Cultural Space, and The Civic Theatre Tallaght.

TradFest’s South Dublin program brings world-class performers and emerging talent to community and historic spaces, reflecting the festival’s ethos of presenting Irish music in evocative settings that connect audiences to both place and culture.

This year’s lineup blends renowned musicians, family-friendly concerts, sessions, and exploratory cross-genre work that speaks to the breadth and evolution of the tradition.

At Áras Chrónáin, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of concerts spanning the tradition, including performances by Mike Hanrahan and Eleanor Shanley, the Frankie Gavin Trio, the Mulcahy Family, and Wickerlight.

A special ‘Celebrating the Harp’ session featuring Stephen Rea, the TU Dublin Harp Ensembles, and more.

The week culminates with performances by Tara Breen and Mundy, demonstrating the range of expression found within and around the trad idiom.

Across South Dublin venues, Lei, consisting of Sibéal, Niaidh & Róisín Ní Chasaide, will take to the stage in intimate performances that underscore the vitality of contemporary trad voices.

Other programs in community-oriented spaces such as The Loft Cultural Space and Aon Scéal Café will feature curated music sessions and opportunities for audiences to meet the artists behind the music.

A highlight of this year’s program is a new work by Tom Doorley, commissioned by South Dublin County Council, presented at The Civic Theatre Tallaght and featuring the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland with narration by renowned actor Peter Coonan.

South Dublin audience members will also find free and accessible performances across the county, drawing from festival sessions involving community musicians and spontaneous trad gatherings.

For over twenty years, this festival has “stood as a celebration of Irish traditional music, arts, and heritage,” continues Deputy Mayor Gilligan. Today marks an “exciting” milestone as TradFest “consolidates its presence in our lively and diverse community.”

Colm Ward, chief executive of South Dublin County Council, believes the partnership with TradFest “reflects our commitment to promoting cultural enrichment, community engagement, and developing the visitor economy.”

TradFest Festival Director Martin Harte commented that his team are “grateful” to South Dublin County Council for their “continued support in helping us bring this program to life.”

He would also like to thank the artists and audiences who make TradFest “a celebration of shared musical culture.”

This year’s South Dublin program sits alongside TradFest events across Dublin City, Fingal, and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, reinforcing TradFest’s role as a festival that champions traditional and folk music across the entire Dublin region.

TradFest 2026 runs from January 21 to 25, with South Dublin performances taking place across the week. Full details of event times, ticketing and accessibility options can be found a Tradfest.