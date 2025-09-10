Action needed to prevent bonfires in housing estates

A Tallaght councillor called for a “dedicated emergency number” to be set up for the collection of flammable materials to prevent and tackle Halloween bonfires.

While Halloween night is two months away, two illegal bonfires have already upset the Kilnamanagh community over the past few weeks, bringing councillors to voice their concerns and call for immediate action.

“We need more responsible action by the industries who produce these materials in the first place,” said Tallaght Central councillor Mick Duff (IND).

“Most of the bonfires seem to come from pallets, tyres and other industrial waste. Businesses need to store them properly and comply with the recycling agreements they signed up for. Last year, this hasn’t happened enough.”

As bonfires are set up with such material being disposed of in the streets of Tallaght and beyond, Cllr Duff said an “emergency line” could be a solution, considering that SDCC Public Realm typically respond “immediately” to collect it.

“We badly need it as we get closer to October, as the general Council emergency number is used for so many other things. If we had a dedicated line, whenever Residents Associations or Tidy Towns come across material, they can make that call.”

Cllr Duff also said that it’s “unfair” that the Kilnamanagh community has been targeted with this when there’s so much attention and dedication put by local groups into preserving the place as it is.

Groups of young people are usually believed to be behind the bonfires.

“The parents need to step up. Young people know the impact of what they’re doing, as they’re learning about it in school,” said Cllr Duff.

“Some say that having Halloween bonfires is a tradition around here. It could only be considered a tradition when we had nothing else.”

In 2024, 92 of the 218 bonfires occurring across South Dublin County last Halloween took place in Tallaght, and the Council spent €65,000 for clean-up costs.

Last October, 255.2 tonnes of bonfire materials was collected including October 31 and the bank holiday weekend.

While releasing these data earlier in 2025, SDCC also highlighted that burnt earth takes “approximately 18 months” to recover.