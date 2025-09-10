Search
Parents might have to manage traffic problem
Scoil Santain the scene of ‘multiple near-misses’

Parents might have to manage traffic problem

Echo StaffSeptember 10, 2025 10:25 am

Parents at a Tallaght school are considering “managing traffic themselves” at morning drop-off times as their concerns about road safety have been left unheard.

Scoil Santain wasn’t part of the Safe Routes to School programme but has been the scene of “multiple near-misses” due to a particularly dangerous crossing, said the Parents Association which has been calling for road improvements since last year.

Read More


Paul Murphy to join aid flotilla to Gaza

Tallaght

Tallaght TD Paul Murphy will join the latest flotilla seeking to break the aid blockade on Gaza this week.The People Before Profit...

Magic and balloon modelling on Fun-Day Sunday

Tallaght

The annual Family Fun-Day is back again this September at Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre.As well as an afternoon full of entertainment, the...

Over €5,000 raised for charities with tournament in St Anne’s

Tallaght

Over €5,000 was raised at the weekend in aid of Tallaght child Archie Ennis fighting Muscular Dystrophy and the Down Syndrome Centre...

Prospect House under the spotlight

Tallaght

PLANS for a development on lands at Prospect House – a Protected Structure –  on Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, is under consideration by...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST