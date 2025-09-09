Grainne reaches last eight of World Boxing Championships

St Mary’s boxer Grainne Walsh will be boxing in the quarter-finals on Wednesday

Grainne Walsh has been in flying form in this year’s World Boxing Championships currently being held in Liverpool, reports Michael Howley.

The St Marys Tallaght Boxing Club’s member from Tullamore will be taking part in the Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening after two excellent performances in her opening bouts of the competition.

Her first fight on Friday saw her come up against Slovakian Jessica Trievelova with Walsh earning herself a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Walsh showcased her superiority with a more technical display varying the angle of her attack along with the variety of punches she chose to throw.

The scores from the five judges were 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27 all in favour of Walsh.

Her performance earned her a match up in the last 16 were got to face Spanish fighter Mariana Soto Torres on Monday evening.

Speaking to World Boxing after her opening bout, Grainne said: “The first fight of any major tournament can be daunting – not that it’s any different, it’s a ring anywhere in the world but – just getting the feel of things and getting the ball rolling.

“I’m impressed and proud of my performance there. And like our coaches always say, look after the performance, the results will come.

“That’s what I’ve tried to practice in the camp, being present and just enjoying it – because there’s not that many people that get to say they’re living their dream. I’m very privileged to be here.”

On her tactical preparation before the match up Grainne said: “We looked at footage of her before the bout, but my approach is to bring the best version of me. They’re also coming up with a plan to try and beat me so, if I’m the best version of Grainne Walsh, I believe I’m up there with the very best of them”

Her opponent on Monday night, Torres, had herself scored a unanimous decision victory on Friday evening over Ukrainian Natalia Merinova in her previous bout.

Walsh would shine with another excellent performance against Soto Torres and earned herself another 5-0 win on the judges scorecards in the process. Scorecards reading 29-28,30-27,29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27. The result now means that Walsh will join the O’Rourke sisters Aoife and Lisa, in fighting in the quarter finals. Her next match up will take place on Wednesday evening.

If Walsh wins her next fight she will be guaranteed a medal at the World Championships but will have her toughest opponent so far as she takes on China’s Yang Liu, silver medallist at the Paris Olympics in 2024.