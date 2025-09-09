Jim Gavin is selected as Fianna Fáil candidate for presidential election

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin is the third candidate officially confirmed to run for this years presidential election on October 24

Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin has been selected as the Fianna Fáil candidate for this year’s presidential election.

He defeated MEP Billy Kelleher by 41 votes to 29 in a secret ballot of the parliamentary party members this Tuesday morning, September 9.

The Clondalkin man is the first Fianna Fáil candidate for the Áras since Mary McAleese in 1997.

Speaking to reporters on his way into Leinster House this morning, Mr Gavin said he had “a great two weeks of visiting the parliamentary party members, up and down the length of the county”.

“I’ve got great energy and I’m just looking forward this morning to putting my view towards the party and I think competition’s very good and I hope to talk to you afterwards.”

Mr Gavin was manager of the senior Dublin football team from 2012 until 2019, leading them to six All-Ireland victories in seven years.

Born in Clondalkin to parents Jim and Ann, both originally from west Clare, he started his football career with Moyle Park College and Round Tower’s, before his senior debut in the early 90s.

He joined the Air Corps at 18 served for 20 years, rising to the rank of Commandant and playing a significant role in UN peacekeeping missions in Chad.

After his retirement from the Air Corps, Mr Gavin joined the Irish Aviation Authority as a director before being appointed chief operations officer.

He was appointed chairman of the citizens assembly on a directly elected mayor for Dublin in 2022 and has chaired the North-East Inner City Taskforce since 2023.

He also chaired the Football Review Committee, established by the GAA to reform the rules of Gaelic football, a role in which he garnered significant praise for developing reforms and engaging with provincial and county boards.

Mr Gavin’s nomination bid was backed by Fianna Fáil party leader and Taoiseach Micháel Martin.

Tuesday’s secret ballot was decided by 70 members of the parliamentary party, as the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly does not have a vote.

Jim Gavin is the third candidate officially confirmed to run for this presidential election, which takes place on Friday, October 24.

Fine Gael have chosen former TD Heather Humphrey’s as their party candidate, while Independent TD Catherine Connolly secured backing for her bid from the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Labour and other independent TDs.

Other candidates, including Conor McGregor, businessman Gareth Sheridan, and barrister Maria Steen have begun the process of seeking nominations from local councils this week.