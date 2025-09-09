June is enjoying the character Birdie in Mrs Brown’s Boys

“SHE HAS seven kids with seven different fathers; let’s say she’s a popular woman!” jokes Firhouse comedian, singer, and actress June Rodgers, regarding her character Birdie Flanagan in ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys’.

The long-running RTE/BBC sitcom created by Brendan O’Carroll focuses on the misadventures of the fictional Finglas mother of the same name as she meddles in the lives of her six children.

It has been nominated for a National Television Award for ‘Best Comedy’, with the ceremony due to take place in the O2 Arena in London on September 10.

June has a history with the franchise, having previously appeared as the character ‘Fat Annie’ in the 1999 film Agnes Browne starring Anjelica Huston, before reprising the role in ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie’ in 2014.

She went to play various characters in the television series, before taking on the regular role of Birdie Flanagan in 2023.

June says her experiences of playing Annie were “so much fun. When I read the part that Brendan had written for me, I loved her straight away.”

She also remarks that she is enjoying playing the character of Birdie, as “she’s like a woman that hasn’t really grown up, and she wants to dress like the young ones do.”

“I look forward to seeing what she will be up to next.”

June has no plans to do a Christmas Show this year, as she has decided to take a break and spend time with her family.

She will also be in ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials’, filmed at the BBC in Glasgow in October.

“Really looking forward to that; they are such a lovely bunch of people to work with, and that all comes from the top, Brendan O’Carroll.”

For the nomination, June would like to thank the public who love Mrs Brown and love the show as “we all do”.

The NTAs are on September 10; remember to support June and vote for ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys’ to win ‘Best Comedy’ on the NTA website.