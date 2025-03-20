Active South Dublin launches emerging talent bursary scheme

Bernard Dunne Former World Boxing Champion and Director of High Performance with the brochure

FOLLOWING South Dublin County Council’s (SDCC) annual budget meeting, SDCC Councillors approved a bursary to support emerging talent in South Dublin County worth in total €65,000.

Active South Dublin has announced the launch of the Emerging Talent Bursary Scheme.

This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to promising individual athletes within the South Dublin County Council administrative area, helping them reach their full potential in national and international competition.

With a total bursary fund of €65,000 for 2025, this scheme will directly support athletes by easing the financial burden associated with training, travel, accommodation, equipment, and necessary medical expenses.

The fund is designed to ensure that emerging athletes from all seven Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) within South Dublin County have the opportunity to excel in their chosen sport.

This bursary will help athletes to focus on their development and performance, allowing them to compete at the highest levels.

Additionally, it fosters local talent, enhances South Dublin’s presence in national and international competitions, and strengthens the county’s sporting legacy.

SDCC Mayor Baby Pereppadan added: “This bursary reflects the strong commitment of South Dublin County Council to promote and support sport in the county.

“Conscious of the difficult struggle that individual athletes face in trying to realise their sporting ability at the highest level possible – trying to focus on their sporting goals but always conscious of the financial cost involved – we want to try and smooth that pathway so that the focus is where it’s needed most, on preparation and performance and success.”