Plans for EV charging station at Plaza Park West
PLANS for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Plaza Park West, have been lodged with Dublin City Council.
The application was submitted by InstaVolt Europe Limited, who develop, installs, owns and operate rapid EV charging stations across Ireland.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
