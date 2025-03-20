Search
Plans for EV charging station at Plaza Park West
Park West EV stations proposed site

Plans for EV charging station at Plaza Park West

Maurice GarveyMarch 20, 2025 11:49 am

PLANS for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Plaza Park West, have been lodged with Dublin City Council.

The application was submitted by InstaVolt Europe Limited, who develop, installs, owns and operate rapid EV charging stations across Ireland.

Read More


60 years of being a lifetime ‘each other’s best friends’

Tallaght

A community came together to celebrate a couple’s sixty years of marriage and a lifetime being “each other’s best friends.”On March 1,...

This weeks front pages – March 20, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

ABP grant permission to demolish service station building

Lucan

AN BORD Pleanala have granted permission for the demolition of an existing Texaco service station retail building at Ballydowd in Lucan.Applicant Valero...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST