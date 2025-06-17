Active start helps kids build resilience

Over 200 children across Tallaght primary schools benefited from a programme that helped them having a better transition from preschool.

With four schools attending two or three sessions over one month, ‘Active Start’ was developed by Rosanne Kavanagh and Lorraine Riddell from the St Dominic’s Old Bawn School Completion Programme (SCP).

It came as the CSO reported in March that 70pc of parents believe the social development of at least one of their children has been negatively impacted by early childcare services closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted the transition to school.

In Tallaght, junior infant teachers from St Dominic’s NS, Scoil Santain, St Martin de Porres and Scoil Maelrauins JNS felt the struggle of some pupils to participate in school “as a result of possible regression during the restrictions,” said the SCP.

“It can be their social skills, or their willingness to take risks – what we call a ‘positive risky behaviour’ – because they’ve been kept protected at home for too long,” explained Rosanne.

“Confidence when being on their own has also been impacted.”

Active Start first informed the participating schools through a ‘transition passport’ where preschool teachers outlined the needs and strengths of their former pupils and the strategies that were carried out successfully.

Parents had a chance to fill in the passport too to represent their children’s voices to their new teachers or SNAs.

Secondly, the Active Start Workshop on Thursday, June 5 helped the children involved to familiarise with their new school setting in a positive manner, through fun and movement games, relaxing activities and story-time promoting participation of parents too.

A third session attended by some of the schools encouraged the children’s “independence and school readiness.”

Professional services such as SENO, CDI and the South Dublin Childcare Committee were also available to inform parents of the support and resources available.

The programme saw a joint effort by the four schools’ principals and staff, The Home School Community Liaison, Early Childhood Care and Education practitioners and the St Dominic’s Old Bawn School Completion Programme staff.

“Active Start can help children build resilience and allow the schools to plan in advance where unmet needs for additional support are identified,” said Rosanne.

“It was a brilliant collaboration between schools and different Tallaght agencies. All the stakeholders were involved and shared precious information and support,” added Lorraine.