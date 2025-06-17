Search
Electric vehicle charging points upgraded for customers at Leisure Centre car park

Ellen GoughJune 17, 2025 11:08 am

Electric vehicle charging points in the new Lucan Leisure Centre car park will be able to fully charge cars while customers are using the gym or pool when it opens.

The original specification in the tender package for the development of the Lucan Leisure Centre campus was for the provision of 22kW AC EV charging points.

