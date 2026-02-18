Active Travel Scheme will provide high quality transport infrastructure

A public consultation is underway for a Active Travel Scheme to provide “high quality walking, cycling and public transport infrastructure” from Ballyboden to Knocklyon.

Plans for the Knocklyon to Ballyboden Active and Sustainable Travel Scheme are now available on South Dublin County Council’s consultation portal as part of the schemes Part 8 public consultation.

The scheme is part of the overall Old Bawn to Ballyboden Active Travel Scheme, part of a larger initiative aimed at providing a comprehensive walking and cycling route between Tallaght and Ballyboden.

The scheme will focus on “improving the public realm and fostering a safer, more attractive environment for residents through traffic calming measures and neighbourhood enhancement”, along Firhouse Road, Knocklyon Road, Idrone Avenue, Dargle Wood Park, Templeroan Road, Ballyboden Way, Boden Park, Ballyboden Road and Scholarstown Road.

“The study area is currently served by generally low-quality walking and cycling infrastructure, unsafe crossings at roundabouts, high vehicular speeds along wide roads with large corner radii, high volume of vulnerable road users with local schools, community centres, etc., and delays to bus services on Ballyboden Way,” the council said in the consultation.

Key changes planned under the scheme include segregated cycle lanes with kerb protection along the majority of the route, new bus lanes and roundabout improvements on Ballyboden Way, and traffic calming measures including reduced carriageway width and corner radii with better visibility at crossings.

Proposed works along secondary links include “small interventions” such as the removal of kissing gates, raised entry treatment with continuous footpaths at side roads and grass planting and Safe Routes to School (SRTS) treatment for Gaelscoil Chnoc Liamhna.

Up to ten trees will need to be felled along the route to make way for the works, and a further 20 must be removed due to disease.

“To compensate for the tree removal and enhance biodiversity in the area, 133 new trees will be planted along the route including at the path through Dargle Wood Park”, the council said.

“The finished scheme will provide a safe, coherent and attractive route with a high Quality of Service that will form part of the wider strategic cycle network in the South Dublin area,” they added.

Nine submissions have been made through the SDCC online consultation portal since the Part 8 consultation launched on January 30 and closes on March 13, 2026 at 5pm.

