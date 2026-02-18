Crucial firms can deal with cybersecurity threats

MORE than half of employees believe Ireland will suffer a catastrophic cybersecurity incident this year.

According to research by Dublin 12 IT specialists Landmark Technologies, three in five respondents say Ireland is less prepared than other European countries to defend against cybersecurity threats.

The research surveyed 1,000 employees in the Republic of Ireland on their cybersecurity experiences and attitudes as threats continue to escalate.

Artificial intelligence is a major source of anxiety for Irish workers. Up to 87% cite AI-powered phishing attacks that are harder to detect as a key challenge for the coming year, with the same proportion worried about cybercriminals using AI to steal company data.

These were closely followed by fears about ransomware attacks, AI-generated deepfake scams targeting organisations, and personal data stored at work being leaked or stolen by cybercriminals.

The research finds that cyberattacks are becoming a routine part of working life for Irish businesses and employees.

In the past 12 months alone, 80% of employees have personally experienced a cybersecurity incident or attack at work, with 43% experiencing multiple attacks.

Ken Kelleher, managing director of Landmark Technologies said the research “highlights the need for open dialogue between businesses and their employees on how to spot and deal with cybersecurity threats as evolving technologies, such as AI, become more widely adopted – and used by attackers as well as defenders.

“As we look ahead, it’s crucial that businesses strengthen their defences, improve employee awareness, and receive the highest levels of support so that they are better equipped to deal with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” said Kelleher.