Holy Family spot on in final

Sophie Flannery of Holy Family Community School celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the FAI Post-Primary Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final match between Ursuline College, Sligo and Holy Family Community School, Rathcoole at Athlone Town Stadium in Lissywollen, Westmeath Photos by Sportsfile

RATHCOOLE’S Holy Family Community School lifted the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup for the first time in dramatic fashion after a penalty shootout victory over Ursuline College, Sligo.

It was a first appearance in the Senior National Cup final for both sides and as expected the opening minutes of the game were a cagey affair.

Slowly as the half progressed both teams managed to work their way into the game and it was Ursuline’s probably the closest to getting their noses in front but were unable to convert their half chances.

Rathcoole would make their presence known in the opening stages of the second half as Sophie Flannary and Sadie Keane drew saves from the Ursuline goalkeeper.

They would break the deadlock on the 52nd minute as Flannary would pounce on a wayward clearance from the keeper before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Rathcoole would be relying on their own keeper Naoise Coughlan shortly after with the keeper making a great save, Ursuline’s would finally manage to get the ball in the back of the net on the hour mark courtesy of a stunning strike from Rachel McGoldrick to bring the score to 1-1.

A winner could not be decided in normal or even extra time which saw the two teams go to penalties.

This is where Holy Family keeper Coughlan truly delivered on the biggest of stages as she saved the first two Ursuline penalties.

Her teammates made the most of it as Michelle Muddiman scored, leading the team with a fine example as captain as well as Sadie Keane, niece of former Ireland captain Robbie, who lived up to the Keane name with a cool finish of her own.

Sligo managed to finally get one past Coughlan but Holy Family would not be stopped as Lily McGovern made the shootout score 3-1.

Coughlan wouldn’t be beaten a second time however and her third penalty save of the afternoon secured the cup for Holy Family.

Now with the majority of the Holy Family team playing at club level for teams such as Rathcoole FC, Shamrock Rovers, Peamount and Ballyoulster, the standard of football in the school has just been growing when in the past, the only team that the students played for would have been the school’s.

James Shannon of Holy Family spoke on the high standard of football on display.

“The standard and growth of girls football across the country has been improving massively.

‘It’s extraordinary how much the game has come on. Even yesterday’s game from a neutral point of view, the standard was really good.

‘We had players from different clubs, even playing in the League of Ireland and I think the opposition had 10 Sligo Rovers players, a really high standard from both sides.”

“It was our first all Ireland final ever for the school so it’s a massive achievement, particularly given that we are a co-ed school. I think this is the first time in a long time that a co-ed school has won the All-Ireland.”