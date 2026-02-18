St Pat’s and Rovers go head to head in Tallaght

Tallaght’s Stephen Kenny and Joe Redmond will be hoping they can get the better of Rovers in Tallaght after they lost 4-0 there last season

SHAMROCK Rovers host St Patrick’s Athletic this weekend in what looks set to be their opening league game of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

Rovers in particular have felt the effects of recent weather having their opening league fixture against Dundalk cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch in Tallaght stadium before last week’s match against Shelbourne was called off at Tolka Park.

The delay in starting off their season has allowed Drogheda to drag themselves six points ahead with two wins while Bohemians and Derry have four points under their belts.

While Rovers of course will have two games in hand on these teams, their fixture list is going to be even more congested in trying to fit in these two games with the side likely making another venture into Europe this year.

Pats have a single point on the board after securing a draw in their opening game against Bohemians in the Aviva though faced a similar issue last Friday when their game against Galway United was called off at Richmond Park.

Their meetings in 2025 saw Rovers get the better of Pats in two out of four games including a resounding 4-0 thumping at Tallaght Stadium.

A 2-2 at Richmond Park also took place but the last time the teams met it was Pats who came out on top with a Simon Power goal being the difference maker towards the end of last season.

Admittedly Rovers had effectively won the title at this stage and the result was part of a run of form which saw them lose four of their last five games in the league.

Things will be noticeably different for both teams with new personnel lining up.

Jake Mulraney will be a name on the lips of fans from both sides as the Shamrock Rovers forward could make his league debut against his old club.

Mulraney joined Rovers in the summer in a swap deal which saw Darragh Nugent go the opposite way.

