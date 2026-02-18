Kilnamanagh girls march on in National Cup

KILNAMANAGH AFC saw two of their underage teams last weekend progress to the quarter finals of the SFAI Subway National Cup.

The U12 side were the first to progress after a hotly contested match last Saturday against Midleton FC.

In a game which saw the team show unbelievable heart and determination, Kilnamanagh found an equaliser courtesy of Elsa Duffy with just two minutes remaining in normal time to make the game 1-1 and send the game to extra time.

The two sides could not be separated in extra time and the outcome of the game would have to be decided by penalties.

Showing great composure, Ellie Perry, Venice Quinn, Elsa Duffy and Holly Padden all converted from the spot which gave Kilnamanagh the 4-2 victory on penalties and booking themselves a place in the quarter final.

The U13s would follow this performance up with an excellent victory the day after.

The side travelled to Porterstown Park to take on Castleknock Celtic in conditions that could only be described as Baltic.

Overcoming the weather Jada O’Connor led the way for her side grabbing two goals showcasing excellent composure and finishing while Abbie Halpin got their third of the day to cap off a brilliant team performance.

Every single player played their part in the came from the first whistle to the last and the team as a whole possessed an unmatched work ethic.

It is worth giving them a special commendation as the side they defeated actually play a year above as U14s.

After scoring three on the day the U13s from Kilnamanagh have also booked their place in the SFAI Subway National Cup.

Under the eye of their coaches the two teams will be looking to go all the way this year and bring some silverware to Kilnamanagh for 2026.

