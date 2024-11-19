Search
Actress Callie (11) ‘is one to watch for the future’
Tallaght girl Callie Weir who will feature in the new series

Actress Callie (11) ‘is one to watch for the future’

Alessia MicalizziNovember 19, 2024 9:06 am

A young Tallaght actress featuring in the new Bad Sisters’ season will be “one to watch for the future,” according to her agent.

Callie Weir (11) is a familiar face for viewers of RTÉ’s Fair City, where she plays Kim Duff.

Read More


Single mother forced out of home because of water leaks

Tallaght

A SINGLE mother-of-two was forced to leave her own home as the estate management company left her living with water leaks for...

Damaged footpath ‘wasn’t built to the right standard’

Tallaght

A DAMAGED footpath in Tallaght village that is causing several people to fall over “wasn’t built to the right standard” according to...

‘You’ll be in for a wonderful night’ at Person of the Year

Tallaght

“You’ll be in for a wonderful night,” said comedian Al Porter as he braces to be MC at the Tallaght Person of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST