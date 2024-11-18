Councillor asked to ‘remove ethnically motivated remarks’

DUBLIN South Central councillor Philip Sutcliffe (Ind Ire) was criticised by some councillors this week for remarks he made about the state of anti-social behaviour in the city and noticing “coloured people” selling drugs on the street.

Speaking at the Dublin City Council meeting on Monday, Cllr Sutcliffe said: “Dublin is not safe. There is so many immigrants on the streets, selling drugs. You walk down O’Connell Street today and it’s spot the Dub.”