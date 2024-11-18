Search
Councillor asked to ‘remove ethnically motivated remarks’
Cllr Philip Sutcliffe

Maurice GarveyNovember 18, 2024 1:41 pm

DUBLIN South Central councillor Philip Sutcliffe (Ind Ire) was criticised by some councillors this week for remarks he made about the state of anti-social behaviour in the city and noticing “coloured people” selling drugs on the street.

Speaking at the Dublin City Council meeting on Monday, Cllr Sutcliffe said: “Dublin is not safe. There is so many immigrants on the streets, selling drugs. You walk down O’Connell Street today and it’s spot the Dub.”

