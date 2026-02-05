Adam makes flying visit to sports awards

ADAM Olaniyan made an appearance at the Active South Dublin Sports Awards on the same evening he was set to jet out to Liverpool to begin his journey as a pro boxer.

A Jobstown native, Olaniyan is a World Youth Heavyweight champion and an extremely accomplished amateur fighter who is now set to make his debut in a couple of months time.

Olaniyan gave a speech at the beginning of the Awards Ceremony touching on his journey up until now as he prepares to take the next steps in his career.

“Very exciting times ahead. I just felt like it was the right time, I’ve done a lot in the amateurs and the dream was always to be undisputed so I just thought I would try to do it now.”

“We’re trying to get out as much as possible this year, it’s going to be a very busy year. I’m starting it off on the 14th of March in the 3arena so that’s going to be the kickoff to my pro career.”

Olaniyan also spoke on the importance of Jobstown Boxing Club.

“Jobstown Boxing Club has been the backbone of my whole boxing career, without Jobstown Boxing Club I wouldn’t be here today. Winning the World Championships wouldn’t have been possible without them so I just want to say a big thanks to them and everyone in the club for all the endless hours of work, not just the training but being by my side through the rough patches, the ups and the downs.”

“I have to give thanks to all of them, obviously also to SDCC, Active South Dublin and especially The Echo for documenting everything. It’s been a great journey so far.”