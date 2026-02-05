Orange warning weather alert for South Dublin

Tymon Park will be closed today to the public

WATCH:

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take care in expected treacherous heavy weather conditions with a status orange warning for rain to come into effect from midday today.

A status orange warning will be in place from 12pm Thursday, February 5 to 12pm Friday, February 6 across Dublin as heavy rainfall continues around Ireland.

South Dublin County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) continues to respond to ongoing adverse weather conditions across the county.

Parks across South Dublin are closed today in the interest of public safety as river levels in the region remain high with further rainfall expected.

Met Éireann stated that the high river levels and high tides combined with very heavy rain falling on saturated ground will lead to localised flooding, river flooding, with potential impacts along the course of the entire river and difficult travel conditions.

Drivers are asked to take care behind the wheel and ensure a clear distance between their car and others, especially on high-speed roads, and choose other routes if their expected route is unavailable.

Road users in areas affected by the flooding are recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Pedestrians are asked to walk on the right-hand side of the road facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

High-visibility material is recommended for pedestrians and cyclists and to be safe and be seen.