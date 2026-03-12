Adam to make pro boxing debut

Tallaght boxer Adam Olaniyan will make his professional debut on Saturday in the 3Arena.

The 20-year-old Jobstown native has switched to the pro ranks after signing with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions at the end of January.

Since making the switch Olaniyan has left Tallaght for Liverpool where he trains under Paul Stevenson at the Red Triangle Gym.

As an amateur Olaniyan was considered to be one of the brightest heavyweight prospects in Europe and achieved impressive feats such as becoming 2024 World Youth champion, a two-time European gold medallist as well as seven-time national champion.

Olaniyan spoke on the decision to turn professional.

‘I don’t think I was enjoying amateur boxing the way I used to enjoy it.

‘I just felt like I had a bigger calling and that was to pursue undisputed.

‘People had me in pole position to go to the Olympics and go down the amateur route, but I needed to do what was right for me.

‘Everytime I sat down and thought of myself boxing it was always in a professional setting, no vest, small gloves and me holding up a belt.”

Olaniyan’s new coach Paul Stevenson spoke highly of his new trainee.

‘It’s every trainer’s dream to train a World Heavyweight Champion and I think we’ve got one with Adam. He’s got a long way to go and it’s a tough road as he knows.

‘He’s come into this gym very much at the bottom of the ladder and has to work his way up and earn his respect. But I’ve got every hope that he’ll become Heavyweight champion of the world.’