Man arrested in connection with murder of Eoin McCarthy

James Roulston MooneyMarch 12, 2026 10:41 am

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Clondalkin man Eoin McCarthy 21-years-ago.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Eoin McCarthy of Ashwood Park, Clondalkin arrested a man in his 40s in relation to this investigation on Wednesday evening.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

McCarthy’s remains were found on November 4, 2005, in Ballinagee, Hollywood, Co Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí have no further comment at this time.

