Parade organisers make a call out for more volunteers
St Patrick’s Day parade organisers in Clondalkin have called for more volunteers to sign up and join before the big day, as interest is “down so far on previous years.”
Clondalkin’s St Patrick’s Day parade is in need of more volunteers, under two weeks out from the day of celebrations on Tuesday, March 17.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
