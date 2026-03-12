Search
Parade organisers make a call out for more volunteers
Members of Round Tower GAA Club at the Clondalkin parade last year

James Roulston MooneyMarch 12, 2026 10:27 am

St Patrick’s Day parade organisers in Clondalkin have called for more volunteers to sign up and join before the big day, as interest is “down so far on previous years.”

Clondalkin’s St Patrick’s Day parade is in need of more volunteers, under two weeks out from the day of celebrations on Tuesday, March 17.

