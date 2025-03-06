Adamstown girls turn on the style

ALL-Ireland Schools League Final week was ignited with a historic moment for Adamstown Community College last week as they lined out in their first ever All-Ireland girls basketball final, and they were certainly not overawed by the occasion, beating Portmarnock Community School 47-35 in the Under 19C decider in the National Basketball Arena.

While Portmarnock skipper, Ria Mullan did serve up a game-high 17 points, Adamstown still had enough fire-power to weather a second half revival by their opponents, with three players finishing in double figures for them, including captain and MVP Janka Smalec on 15.

Adamstown made the early running in this title match, opening up a 13-5 lead by the close of the first quarter.

Alejandra Bermejo Alcocer propelled them out of the blocks with an early deuce, and, while Naomi Crilly did pull one back for Portmarnock from the free-throw line, their opponents responded with a seven-point run that included buckets from Maia Cromer and Smalec.

Portmarnock were struggling to navigate their way through the Adamstown defence, yet they did take another two from the free-throw line through Crilly.

But two baskets from Bermejo Alcocer either side of Portmarnock’s first score from the floor through Mullan had Adamstown in the driving seat by the end of the first period.

And they pushed their lead out to 13 points within the opening minute of the second quarter when Smalec drained shots from both sides of the arc.

Portmarnock did hit back when Mullan struck from the paint, free-throw line and downtown to haul her side back to within eight.

Yet Adamstown closed out the first-half in ruthless fashion, Cromer’s big three-pointer proving the first of 11 unanswered points for them, as Smalec and Victoria Tinubu, punished on the inside, to see their side take a 33-14 cushion into the half-time break.

Portmarnock, however, regrouped at the interval and came out firing in the third quarter, putting up the opening nine points as Sophie McDonnell, Poppy Mullan and Crilly all got in for much-needed buckets to cut the gap to 10.

Bermejo Alcocer did finally get Adamstown going again with just under two minutes remaining in that period, but Crilly picked up a further two from the free-throw line for Portmarnock as they headed into the fourth still with an 11-point deficit (36-25) to make up.

And they made a serious stab at that task, with Mullan draining two huge threes to cut the gap to six points, forcing Adamstown to call a time-out.

But two layups from Tinubu soon after that pause did steady the ship for Adamstown who managed to keep their opponents at bay down the stretch to ensure victory.

“We’re absolutely delighted” said Emma Prenty, Adamstown Community College head coach.

“Portmarnock Community School were absolutely fantastic, but I thought our girls put in such hard work. They’ve been working hard all year and I think they really deserved this win” she insisted.