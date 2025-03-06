Templeogue girls tops in U17 final

TEMPLEOGUE U17 girls’ basketball team were successful in the DLBB Cup decider after defeating Eanna 56-37 in the final.

Templeogue entered the game as favourites with several players involved in the Under 18 victory on the previous day and started well with Sophia Kiely opening the scoring and Katie Behan including a three-pointer in her eight points to help lead 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, The second quarter saw Templeogue increase their lead with scores from Éabha Booth, Sophie Gallagher, Laura Byrne and Tea Gjoni and impressive work inside from Mila Dimitrova.

The third quarter saw Eanna mount a comeback helped by eight points from the impressive Ciara O’Neill, but three pointers from Éabha Booth and two from Grace Miley helped keep the lead Templeogue held Eanna to four points in the final quarter with all eleven players contributing to a hard earned victory.

Eanna scoring was led by Ciara O’Neill (10), Cody Cosgrave (9), Sadhbh O’Donovan (7) and Isabelle Delaney (5).

It proved to be Templeogue’s day and both Éabha Booth and Grace Miley scored three 3 pointers each for Templeogue, with Miley leading all scorers on 14 points.

Coached by Paul Behan and Paul McGrath and managed by Sarah Gallagher, Co Captains Katie Behan and Éabha Booth collecting the cup in front of great support from the club.