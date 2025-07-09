Search
Adamstown locals waiting two decades for transport links

Ellen GoughJuly 9, 2025 9:40 am

Residents in Adamstown are waiting “two decades” for public transport links promised in the early stages of the area’s development.

Calls have been made for Adamstown to “finally receive the public transport infrastructure originally envisioned for the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ)”.

