Adamstown locals waiting two decades for transport links
Residents in Adamstown are waiting “two decades” for public transport links promised in the early stages of the area’s development.
Calls have been made for Adamstown to “finally receive the public transport infrastructure originally envisioned for the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ)”.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Celebrating those who go ‘above and beyond’News
Tallaght University Hospital announced the winners of the 2025 Staff Hero Awards that annually recognise employees who go “above and beyond.”Four individual...
Assessment of waste area to examine turning it into a ‘positive amenity’Clondalkin
An assessment is being carried out on a small waste ground area that joins two Deansrath estates to examine the feasibility of...
Major upgrades in Lucan include redevelopment of Village GreenLucan
WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...
Pool project hits further delays with issues of safetyLucan
A number of “minor” health and safety issues that were identified last week during the construction of the Lucan Pool project has...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.