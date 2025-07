It was “unusual” that Tallaght village was not included in this year’s Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report, the organisation said as Tallaght ranked 38th out of 40 towns surveyed.

In June, results from the first round of IBAL 2025 left the Tallaght people disappointed and distrusted about the anti-litter report as they believed an unfair representation of their area was given bringing down the progress achieved over the years.