Assessment of waste area to examine turning it into a ‘positive amenity’
Ellen GoughJuly 9, 2025 9:35 am

An assessment is being carried out on a small waste ground area that joins two Deansrath estates to examine the feasibility of turning it into a “positive amenity for use by residents”.

The space between Kilmahuddrick Road and Kilcronan Grove has been left “unkempt and subject to dumping”, according to Cllr William Carey.

