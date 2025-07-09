Assessment of waste area to examine turning it into a ‘positive amenity’
An assessment is being carried out on a small waste ground area that joins two Deansrath estates to examine the feasibility of turning it into a “positive amenity for use by residents”.
The space between Kilmahuddrick Road and Kilcronan Grove has been left “unkempt and subject to dumping”, according to Cllr William Carey.
Ellen Gough
