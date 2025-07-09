Plans for 55 apartments on Scholarstown House grounds
PLANS have been lodged for the alteration of Scholarstown House and the construction of 55 apartments three to five storeys in the grounds on Scholarstown Road.
Applicant Emmaville Ltd has lodged plans for the demolition of the four existing shed structures on site within the curtilage of the protected structure.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
