Top recognition for CDI validates the team’s hard work

The Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) was recognised as an ‘excellence’ among Irish organisations thanks to its ties with the local community among other reasons.

The evaluation was made by the Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA) who graded CDI with the highest mark for ‘Quality Management Systems’ for the third year in a row, and an 18-point improvement in its overall assessment.

CDI, based in Tallaght but operating nationally, develops programmes to break the cycle of child poverty and improve outcomes for children in disadvantaged areas, addressing needs like literacy, health and community safety.

CDI Chief Executive Marian Quinn said these results are “a significant milestone” for the organisation.

“Achieving the Q Mark Level 3 for the third consecutive year validates our team’s hard work and dedication to excellence. The 18-point increase in our score demonstrates our unwavering commitment to elevating our standards yearly.”

The EIQA assessor acknowledged CDI as a “highly engaged professional organisation, which is customer-centric and results-focused. They are located in their local community and integrated with other local community supports such as the neighbouring schools and other agencies.”

According to CDI, the policies and processes included in their Strategic Plan (2025–2028), which was developed with local stakeholders and professional input, impressed the assessors as well as their ability to translate high-level objectives into practical, evidence-informed targets for the local community.

The assessment highlighted the CDI performance across multiple areas, such as their evidence-based programmes based on stakeholders’ feedback and consultation and the continuous education and mentoring dedicated to their staff, who described the organisation as a “positive, welcoming, supportive and motivational place to work.”

Their position as a national leader in addressing childhood disadvantage, said the organisation, also comes down to combining that evidence-based approach with early intervention strategies for families and children.

Governance proved to be robust, with strong data protection systems and financial management protocols in place, and CDI was called a “passionate, potent organisation of substance.”

Catriona Rodgers, Chair of CDI’s Board of Trustees, said, “This triple success and 18-point improvement sends a powerful message to our funders, partners, and the communities we serve – CDI is an organisation they can trust completely.

“The Board takes this responsibility seriously, and this Q Mark recognition validates our commitment to transparency, accountability, and exceptional performance.”