Pupils explain business projects during Bí Gnóthach Enterprise Programme

SCHOOLS from South Dublin took part in the Bí Gnóthach Primary School Student Enterprise Programme this year with South Dublin Local Enterprise Office which proved a huge success.

Bí Gnóthach Student Enterprise Programme gives 5th and 6th class pupils a taste of the world of business and entrepreneurship through free resources, educational enterprise workshops, and the chance to create and set up their very own businesses in their school.

Over 400 primary school from eight schools from around the County, participated in the programme.

The County Final was held in the Maldron Hotel, Tallaght on Wednesday, June 18 with over 250 pupils in attendance.

The pupils displayed their business projects and explained to the judges how they come up with their business idea and how they made their products and sold them to their fellow students and within their communities.

The students all made a profit which they gave to local and national charities.

The event included an award ceremony where the winners received certificates presented by the Mayor Cllr Baby Pereppadan.

The overall winning project on the day was:

Bejewelled from Loreto National School

Other winners on the day were:

Best Sales: Gael Scoil Chluain Dolcáin- Crystal Crunch

Best Report: St. Peter Apostle NS – Clay to Life

Best Interview: St. Mary’s BNS Lucan – Minecraft Blind Bags

Best Stand: Loreto National School- Wooden Wonders

Most Sustainable: St. John’s NS Clondalkin – Cookie Crew

Best Branding: Scoil Mochua – Mochua Munchies

There was lots of fun, activities singing and dancing at the event and a great day was had by all.

To take part in September’s Student Enterprise Programme, simply contact South Dublin’s Local Enterprise Office at info@leo.sdublincoco.ie