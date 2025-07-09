Search
Pupils explain business projects during Bí Gnóthach Enterprise Programme
Gael Scoil Cluain Dolcáin

Pupils explain business projects during Bí Gnóthach Enterprise Programme

Echo StaffJuly 9, 2025 8:59 am

SCHOOLS from South Dublin took part in the Bí Gnóthach Primary School Student Enterprise Programme this year with South Dublin Local Enterprise Office which proved a huge success.

Bí Gnóthach Student Enterprise Programme gives 5th and 6th class pupils a taste of the world of business and entrepreneurship through free resources, educational enterprise workshops, and the chance to create and set up their very own businesses in their school.

Over 400 primary school from eight schools from around the County, participated in the programme.

The County Final was held in the Maldron Hotel, Tallaght on Wednesday, June 18 with over 250 pupils in attendance.

The pupils displayed their business projects and explained to the judges how they come up with their business idea and how they made their products and sold them to their fellow students and within their communities.

The students all made a profit which they gave to local and national charities.

St Mary’s NS Lucan Best Interview Winner

The event included an award ceremony where the winners received certificates presented by the Mayor Cllr Baby Pereppadan.

The overall winning project on the day was:

Bejewelled from Loreto National School

Other winners on the day were:

  • Best Sales: Gael Scoil Chluain Dolcáin- Crystal Crunch
  • Best Report: St. Peter Apostle NS – Clay to Life
  • Best Interview: St. Mary’s BNS Lucan – Minecraft Blind Bags
  • Best Stand: Loreto National School- Wooden Wonders
  • Most Sustainable: St. John’s NS Clondalkin – Cookie Crew
  • Best Branding: Scoil Mochua – Mochua Munchies

Scoil Mochua Best Branding Winner

There was lots of fun, activities singing and dancing at the event and a great day was had by all.

To take part in September’s Student Enterprise Programme, simply contact South Dublin’s Local Enterprise Office at info@leo.sdublincoco.ie

Read More


Two hundred and fifty Pfizer staff take part in annual cycle

Business

UP TO 250 staff at Pfizer took part in their annual cycle to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society – a...

St Patrick’s Day Festival Tallaght 2026: Expression of Interest: Non-Executive Board Members

Business

Expression of Interest: Non-Executive Board Members – St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Tallaght South Dublin County Council invites expressions of interest from suitably experienced...

Concerns raised about access to Corkagh Park for wheelchair users

Clondalkin

Modifications to a “vehicle control” of kissing gate on an entrance to Corkagh Park, to make it more accessible for wheelchair users,...

Virtual reality tour of round tower to be explored by council

Clondalkin

The option of a virtual reality tour of the Clondalkin Round Tower at Brú Chronáin is set to be explored, to allow...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST