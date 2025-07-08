Man charged over murder of Joesph McEvoy

Joesph McEvoy was fatally stabbed in Shancastle in Clondalkin on Monday morning

A man has appeared in court this Tuesday afternoon charged with the murder of a 34-year-old father who was fatally stabbed on Monday morning.

Christopher Kelly, also aged 34, appeared before Dublin District Court on Tuesday, July 8, and was charged with the murder of Joesph McEvoy at an address in Shancastle Close in Clondalkin, in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

Mr Kelly, with an address at Shancastle Park, made no reply when he was charged this afternoon.

The court heard that Detective Sergeant Sean Cosgrove arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him at Ronanstown station just after 3pm this Tuesday.

No bail application was made as bail cannot be granted in the District Court for a charge of murder.

Mr Kelly was granted free legal aid by Judge David McHugh, who remanded him in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, July 11.

Mr McEvoy died after being stabbed multiple times on Monday morning.

The father of three – two boys and a stepdaughter – was club captain of Quarryvale FC in Clondalkin.

Gardaí have indicated that Joseph was not involved in recent feud violence across the city but simply knew people who were involved.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.