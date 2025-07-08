Man fatally stabbed was club captain at Quarryvale Football Club

Joey McEvoy was fatally stabbed in Shancastle in Clondalkin on Monday morning

UPDATE: The man arrested yesterday in connection with this incident has been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Dublin today, Tuesday 8th July 2025.

A 34-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Clondalkin on Monday has been remembered as “the nicest man you’d ever meet”.

Joseph McEvoy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked at a house on Shancastle Close in Clondalkin in the early hours of Monday morning, July 7.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in relation to the attack and is currently being held in a garda station in the Dublin area.

Gardaí have indicated that Joseph was not involved in recent feud violence across the city but simply knew people who were involved.

The father of three – two boys and a stepdaughter – was club captain of Quarryvale FC in Clondalkin.

In a statement, the club said they were “devastated” by his death, hailing him as “the nicest man you’d ever meet and an absolute warrior on the pitch”.

“Big Joe Mac was the life of every party, and nothing will feel the same with him gone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this horrible time. Rest in Peace Joey.”

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) will be assigned to support the family of the deceased.

They are also appealing to “anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday, July 7, to contact them”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.