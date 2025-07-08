Áras gardens alive with summer concert

This past weekend, the gardens of Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin Village were alive with sunshine, music, and a strong sense of community as Clondalkin Youth Band hosted its much-anticipated annual Summer Concert.

Now a beloved tradition, the event has quickly become one of the most cherished evenings of the year.

With golden sunlight streaming through the trees and the scent of summer in the air, families and friends gathered to celebrate a year of musical development and achievement. From the youngest junior members to the most experienced seniors, every performer took to the stage with pride.

For some of the juniors, it marked their first time performing in front of an audience—an exciting milestone and a hopeful sign for the band’s future.

The evening also served as a heartfelt thank-you to those who make the band’s success possible.

Band Director Neal Christopher took a moment to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the committee and the dedicated team of volunteer teachers.

Neal and his colleagues give their time freely, and the concert was a fitting opportunity to show appreciation for their commitment and passion.

Musically, the band delivered a rich and varied programme.

Audiences were treated to intricate pieces such as Concerto d’Amore, The Second Waltz, Brazil, and a rousing John Williams Medley.

The mood then shifted to crowd favourites like Come Together,Eleanor Rigby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and Country Roads, with the Colour Guard adding vibrant visual flair.

The celebrations continued the next day at the Clondalkin Festival, where the band performed another lively set.

Looking ahead, the band is preparing for their eagerly anticipated appearance at the Rose of Tralee Festival—a highlight of the year for members and audiences alike.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful weekend and thank you to Tara O’Flaherty for her collaboration on this review!