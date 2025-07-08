New 27-room building plans at an ‘advanced stage’ of tender
The project for a new 27-classroom building for St Thomas JNS, Jobstown, is at an “advanced stage of tender,” according to the Department of Education.
As part of the large-scale project, the Department said in response to a question in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, that the existing school building will be demolished.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Poddle pollution gives rise to plumage problems for swans and cygnetsNews
A recent inspection of Tymon Park Lake showed urban pollution is still pressuring the River Poddle, but found no evidence of unauthorised...
Coach dilemma for pupils and parents of Rathcoole schoolNews
Pupils at a Rathcoole school are set to lose their school bus service as they move into new temporary accommodation.Rathcoole Educate Together...
Family seeks justice for the tragic shooting of their son 16 years agoNews
The family of a young father-of-two who was shot in the face 16 years ago are continuing their search for justice.Terry Delany...
Handbag full of needles found hanging on a school fenceNews
A school principal was “shocked” as a handbag full of needles was found hanging on the school fence during a community clean-up.During...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.