New 27-room building plans at an ‘advanced stage’ of tender
St Thomas JNS, Jobstown, Tallaght

Alessia MicalizziJuly 8, 2025 9:46 am

The project for a new 27-classroom building for St Thomas JNS, Jobstown, is at an “advanced stage of tender,” according to the Department of Education.

As part of the large-scale project, the Department said in response to a question in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, that the existing school building will be demolished.

