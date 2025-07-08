Search
Autism-friendly centres set to ‘create accessible environment’
Templeogue Village

Autism-friendly centres set to ‘create accessible environment’

Ellen GoughJuly 8, 2025 9:41 am

A scheme to create autism-friendly town and village centres across South Dublin is set to pilot in Templeogue.

South Dublin County Council said they are engaged “with subject matter experts to identify best practices and develop a comprehensive approach” to creating autism-friendly spaces across the county.

