Four out of five houses on Hazel Hill halting site vacant
Hazel Hill halting site

Echo StaffJuly 8, 2025 9:37 am

Four out of five houses available at the Hazel Hill halting site in Killinarden are vacant and have been secured, said South Dublin County Council,.

In response to a question by Councillor Dermot Richardson (IND), the Council released data on occupancy at the halting site.

