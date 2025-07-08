Youth club raise over €100 by selling handmade keychains

A youth club raised over €100 selling handmade keychains to support a newly formed food donation group in Tallaght.

Every Monday between 7pm and 8pm, Tallaght Community Table provide hot meals and groceries to those in need setting up a donation table in the laneway between Tallaght Garda Station and McDonald’s.

It was founded by Sue Ralph from the Ballycullen Food Bank and a team of friends, and it is active during Bank Holidays too.

On Friday, June 13, HideOut Youth Club members chose to unleash their creativity during their weekly meeting at The Park Community Centre, Ballycullen, to support this “inspiring team who provide a much-needed service,” said local mother and founder of HideOut, Aoife Corley.

Keychains are €2 each and will be available to buy throughout the whole summer either at The Park or by messaging the club social media pages.

Besides food, Tallaght Community Table provides “a welcoming space and someone to talk to,” explained the group.

“The project is entirely volunteer-led and 100 per cent donation-based, created by local people who believe in the power of community.”

Tallaght Community Table invited anyone who shops locally to consider picking up an extra item to drop in their cart located in SuperValu Aylesbury.

Updates, stories and ways to get involved are shared on their Instagram page @tallaght_community_table.

To find out more about the handmade keychains and HideOut Youth Club, follow their Instagram page @hideout_youthclub.