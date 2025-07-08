Mini-businesses give €600 to LauraLynn Foundation

Sixth-class students donated €600 to the LauraLynn Foundation following the creation of two successful ‘mini-businesses’ for their school project.

Over the academic year, the class taught by Brian Mac Cormaic in Scoil Maelruain, Old Bawn, took part in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, which saw them developing business ideas and their leadership and teamwork skills.

Twenty-six children aged between 11- and 13-year-old gave life to a board games company, ‘Colour Ball’ and a cookies production company, ‘The Rolling Pin’, while also being assessed by an accountancy expert hosted by the school.

An unexpected amount of money was raised through stall sales at the school and the children’s door-to-door, and after enjoying a day at the cinema and pizza, it was decided to give the excess to charity.

“It was all generated by the children themselves, some of them mentioned Archie Ennis, some said children with disabilities, but Laura Lynn covers all these different situations, so they went for it,” explained Mr Mac Cormaic.

“Laura Lynn were over the moon,” he added. The Foundation sent a representative to Scoil Maelruan to collect the cheque personally on Tuesday, June 24.

Speaking of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, Mr Mac Cormaic said, “it worked out very well and I was incredibly proud.

“The children worked extremely well as a team and their projects were successful. It was a fantastic achievement for them and a lovely way to finish the school year.

“Going into secondary school next year, we encouraged them to make sure to join teams that work just as well.”

The JEP, he explained, brings out everyone’s strengths, be it advertising, brainstorming, finances, mediation.

“It creates camaraderie, and it can be great for the quieter kids, who can improve their confidence and public speaking skills.”