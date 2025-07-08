‘Bike bunkers’ to be installed across city

An operator is set to be appointed to deliver up to 300 ‘bike bunkers’ across Dublin city.

Dublin City Council aim to “deliver approximately 300 secure bicycle storage units across the city” over the lifetime of the Multi-Party Framework Agreement for Local Area Minor Construction Works for Dublin City Council 2023-2027.

In response to a question at the South Central Area Committee on June 18 from Cllr Darragh Moriarty (Lab) asking for an update on the scheme, Zewar Zyada, executive engineer at the Road Safety and Micromobility Unit, said that the “project is now at Stage 3, and the successful tenderer will be appointed shortly.”

Cllr Moriarty also asked for clarification on how the 300 bike bunkers will be spread out across the city, and “how communities can engage in the process to request a Bike Bunker in their neighborhood/on their street?”

“Once the contract is awarded, the appointed operator will actively promote the service and provide multiple ways for the public to express interest in having a bike bunker in their area,” the reply from Mr Zyada continued.

“This community input, combined with an assessment of suitable locations, will guide the equitable distribution of bike bunkers across all administrative areas, including the South Central Area.”