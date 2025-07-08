Concerns raised about access to Corkagh Park for wheelchair users
Modifications to a “vehicle control” of kissing gate on an entrance to Corkagh Park, to make it more accessible for wheelchair users, could also make the park more “vulnerable to access by scramblers”.
Serious concerns were also raised by councillors around members of the public driving through the park.
AUTHOREllen Gough
