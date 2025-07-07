Summer Local: Dublin Summer 2025 Parks & Trails Challenge kicks off
The four Dublin Local Authorities are pleased to announce the launch of the Summer 2025 Parks & Trails Challenge under the Active Cities Dublin initiative.
Starting on July 1, participants have until 1 September 2025 to complete as many challenges as they can.
This initiative aims to inspire residents and visitors to explore local parks and trails across the greater Dublin area, promoting healthy outdoor activity and community engagement.
By taking part in the challenge, walkers will be entered into a draw to win fantastic prizes generously sponsored by 53degrees North.
To increase your chances of winning, complete walks across all four Dublin Local Authority areas.
There are 24 walks to choose from, carefully selected across Dublin’s parks and trails.
The more locations you visit, the more challenges you complete, the greater your chances to win.
All walks and locations are available on the Dublin Discovery Trails App, where you’ll find detailed maps and information for each walk.
How to participate & win great prizes
- Download the Dublin Discovery Trails App from the App store or from the QR code on posters advertising the challenge
- Go to the Active Cities Dublin Park & Trails Page
- Click on the park you wish to walk in.
- A map of the park or trail will guide you to the QR code located
- Scan the QR code
- The app will record the QR codes.
- When you visit a location and scan your QR code, it will update your profile on the App.
- Four campaigns to win prizes.
- Once you have scanned QR codes from a completed walk in each local authority area, you can then enter the competition. (Top Prize)
- The App will direct you to the competition entry page.