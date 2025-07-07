Summer Local: Dublin Summer 2025 Parks & Trails Challenge kicks off

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain with Active Cities Dublin Sports Officers taken at Herbert Park

The four Dublin Local Authorities are pleased to announce the launch of the Summer 2025 Parks & Trails Challenge under the Active Cities Dublin initiative.

Starting on July 1, participants have until 1 September 2025 to complete as many challenges as they can.

This initiative aims to inspire residents and visitors to explore local parks and trails across the greater Dublin area, promoting healthy outdoor activity and community engagement.

By taking part in the challenge, walkers will be entered into a draw to win fantastic prizes generously sponsored by 53degrees North.

To increase your chances of winning, complete walks across all four Dublin Local Authority areas.

There are 24 walks to choose from, carefully selected across Dublin’s parks and trails.

The more locations you visit, the more challenges you complete, the greater your chances to win.

All walks and locations are available on the Dublin Discovery Trails App, where you’ll find detailed maps and information for each walk.

How to participate & win great prizes