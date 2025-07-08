Study Reveals Best Place In Dublin For Solar

ADVERTORIAL

Ohk energy, Ireland’s largest and most trusted solar installer, analysed how much electricity Dublin residents can expect to produce from solar.

As part of their Solar Panels Dublin solution, which includes free home surveys, over the years Ohk energy calculated thousands of solar generation and savings estimates for Dublin residents.

Their new study captures 322 areas (electoral divisions) in Dublin to reveal the top 10 places in Dublin for solar, along with expected savings.

Crucially, their calculations take into account local weather conditions, solar radiation, along with many other factors, for each specific area.

As a result, insights from this study form the most authoritative source of Dublin-wide solar power potential.

Key Findings

Killiney is the best place in Dublin for solar panels;

Dublin residents can expect to produce between 3,413.73 kWh and 4,042.62 kWh of electricity p/y with a 4kWp system*;

The average Irish household consumes 4,200 kWh p/y, according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities; and

The average amount of potential energy production from solar in Dublin is 3,848.25 kWh (€1,654.75 worth of electricity, assuming €0.43 p/kWh).

Locations within Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown take 9 of the top 10 positions.

Clonskeagh, Swords and Stillorgan fall just outside of the top 10.

Locations that generate close to the average solar output in Dublin (i.e. 3,848.25 kWh p/y) include Beaumont, Whitehall and Kilmore.

If The Spire on O’Connell Street was swapped with a 4kWp solar system, the estimated output would be 3,890.04 kWh – slightly above the Dublin average.

With potential to produce 4,042.62 kWh p/y, Killiney South tops the table for the best place in Dublin for solar, followed closely behind by the Shankill-Shanganagh (4,042.48 kWh) and Shankill-Rathsallagh (4,042.32 kWh) regions.

*Calculations are based on a 4kWp system with south facing panels mounted at a 35 degree angle, and assume an overall system loss of 14% and a unit rate of 43 cents. Energy generation estimates take into account local weather, terrain, general solar radiation levels, and more, for each area.

Many factors impact how much electricity Dublin residents can produce from solar, including shade from surrounding buildings, trees and terrain. Homes in mountainous and hilly areas typically get less sun, and therefore, produce less electricity.

But that doesn’t mean they cannot produce the same amount of electricity as areas that get more sun – they may just need an additional solar panel.

While the payback period for solar in Dublin is typically 5-7 years, Ohk energy note that there are cases where solar panels may not be worth it, which is why a site survey is crucial.

Another key factor for solar output is time of year. Summer months have the highest solar output meaning now is the best time to have solar installed.

Ohk energy offer free site surveys (which includes output, savings and payback period estimates) to all homeowners as part of their Solar Panels Dublin solution.